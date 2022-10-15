INDIA

Stay on release of ex-DU Prof Saibaba, SC suspends Bombay HC’s order

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Saturday suspended the October 14 order of the Bombay High Court discharging former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba and five others in an alleged Maoist links case.

A bench comprising Justices M.R. Shah and Bela M. Trivedi suspended the high court’s judgment.

The Maharashtra government had moved the apex court questioning the validity of the Bombay High Court’s judgment discharging Saibaba and the five others in the case of having links with banned Maoists organisations due to absence of sanction.

“The High Court has erred in not considering the fact that the point of sanction was neither raised nor argued before the trial court and yet the trial court had rightly concluded the said point against the accused holding that there was no substantial failure of justice,” said the state government.

During the hearing, the top court noted that the accused were convicted after detailed appreciation of evidence and offences are very serious and if the state government succeeds on merits, offences are very serious against the interest of the society.

The apex court also issued a notice in the matter.

Senior advocate R. Basant represented Saibaba before the apex court.

20221015-125007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amid loudspeaker row, Maha Cong state chief meets Sonia

    Instead of following others, India needs to be original for development:...

    Modi’s coins ‘Chalo Paltai’ slogan, says Trinamool will fade away

    Priyanka Gandhi reaches Ranthambore with Robert Vadra