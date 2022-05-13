The trailer of ‘Stay Prayed Up’, which is the feature directorial debut of co-director Matt Durning and second feature from co-director D.L. Anderson, was released recently.

The film is a documentary and celebrates ‘The Branchettes’, a North Carolina gospel group, and their 82-year-old vocalist Lena Mae Perry, reports ‘Deadline’.

The Vittles Films and Interlocking Pictures documentary premiered to rave reviews at its World Premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and at DOC NYC.

As per ‘Deadline’, Greenwich Entertainment, which earlier acquired the distribution rights of the film, will release it in theatres on June 17 and will appear on Amazon and Apple+ TV July 5.

The only thing mightier than Lena Mae Perry’s electrifying voice is her faith. She’s spent the last 50 years sharing and sharpening both as the steadfast bandleader of The Branchettes, a legendary North Carolina gospel group that has packed churches throughout the South and lifted hearts as far away as Ireland.

‘Stay Prayed Up’ is a spirited celebration, inviting audiences into “Mother” Perry’s close-knit community as the 83-year-old strives to extend The Branchettes’ sacred song ministry ever forward.

The film follows ‘The Branchettes’ as they record their first live album, a hallmark in the canon of Black gospel groups. Through shared prayer, laughter and praise, this “church gospel noisy crew” demonstrates that music, like faith, ain’t nothing without some fire inside.

