New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANSlife) If you are one of the fans hoping to watch the India vs. New Zealand Series live when it begins on November 18 in New Zealand, what we are going to tell you will be music to your ears.

What if we told you that you could camp out in Eden Park Stadium and watch the intense action unfold there? You can do this by reserving a room at Eden Park’s Staydium Glamping.

For sports enthusiasts, this extraordinary glamping experience is ideal since it provides an elevated view of Eden Park’s renowned field from the comfort of a dome. Due to its central Auckland location, it differs slightly from other traditional remote, nature-based glamping experiences and makes for the perfect getaway without having to travel too far. A free stadium tour is included with the stay to give guests a better understanding of what goes on behind the scenes. The excursions are led by knowledgeable historians who have a passion for sports and Eden Park.

You can also check out more glamping spots in New Zealand – from one with outdoor bathtubs and spectacular views, to those with cosy fires and spacious decks.

Go off-grid with your mates at Valley Views

Get a bunch of friends together for the perfect getaway and book a room at Valley Views Glamping. Six solar-powered, off-the-grid dome tents are available, along with a sizable communal kitchen with a potbelly burner. Spend some time together relaxing in the outdoor double baths with breathtaking views of the Waitaki Valley before gathering around the fire pit with marshmallows and a guitar.

Experience glamping in a wine region at Clifton Glamping

At Clifton Glamping in Hawke’s Bay, you can look forward to clean coastal air and total relaxation. The tents are positioned atop a sunny hilltop, and they are furnished with opulent interiors and outdoor bathrooms. This is your chance to take a break from the pressures of everyday life. Thanks to the barbecue and fully functional kitchen, self-catering is simple. Alternatively, you could leave the cooking to your hosts and hire a private chef, or you could visit some of the many cellar doors in the Napier area.

Go glamping near dolphins, penguins and alpacas near Akaroa

Take a 45-minute trip to The Green Antler glamping location the next time you’re swimming with dolphins or hanging out with penguins and alpacas in Akaroa and spend a couple of nights there. Five people can stay in the family-friendly, two-bedroom tent, which is equipped with everything you need for a comfortable stay. By day, explore the Banks Peninsula, and at night, relax in the wood-fired hot tub. This is unbroken ecstasy at its finest.

Now what are you waiting for? The invitation is yours to take. Visit these locations for a once-in-a lifetime travel experience.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221116-135804