New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANSlife) At the luxurious five-star Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, guests may escape the routine and make unforgettable experiences. The hotel, which has been serving its clients for a while and has promised to only get better, is pleased to present Staycay with Marriott.

The package strikes the ideal balance between work and play while providing a getaway in a residence not too distant from your own home. It’s time to explore your neighbourhood with new eyes now that the property offers the kind of experience it has.

Check-out from a busy schedule and check-in to an opulent urban hideaway. Allow the hotel to attend to all of your requirements. Included at this price are buffet breakfast, one main supper (private dining is offered at Cabana for guest rooms with a view of the racetrack and a lounge pass or higher), and one bottle of wine once during the stay (375 ml), When you schedule a 60-minute spa treatment, you’ll receive a 20% reduction off the total cost of the treatment along with a 15-minute complementary foot massage, access to the Executive Lounge’s happy hour specials, high-speed internet, daily ironing, and a baking class for the whole family.

Overlooking the iconic Bengaluru Turf Club, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel is nestled in the Central Business District of the city. Renaissance’s unique experiences are a coveted combination of incredible views, architectural splendor and warm hospitality with a blend of style and effervescence. A unique experience is the navigator who assists guests in exploring the local culture, cuisines and traditions. The premium 5-star property which adorns aesthetic interiors, features 276 rooms and suites where some have attached terrace balconies overlooking the race course, meeting space of 12,682 sq ft and a beautiful lush lawn. The hotel offers guests an unforgettable experience of contemporary and approachable lavishness with spacious guestrooms, bold & buzzy R Bar reflecting the city’s nightlife, world-class restaurants, rooftop pool, wellness center that includes state-of-the-art fitness equipment and a luxurious spa.

