Staying calm is the mantra for success, feels Archer

London, July 12 (IANS) Having helped his team march to the final of the World Cup after 27 years, England pacer Jofra Archer believes staying calm has been the key to success for him and the hosts as they get ready to take on New Zealand here at Lord’s on Sunday. Archer bagged the first wicket of England’s World Cup semi-final victory over Australia, trapping skipper Aaron Finch leg before for a duck. England romped to an eight-wicket win at Edgbaston.

Archer later shook up Alex Carey with a fiery bouncer and then removed Glenn Maxwell just as the big-hitting all-rounder was preparing to tee-off.

“I’m really calm. You got that feeling, even when we were at breakfast, I don’t think anyone looked nervous. I might be wrong,” Archer was quoted as saying by ICC. “Everyone just looked focused from the time we got into the ground. It’s those little things that make you think the guys are ready.

“I have always been like this. I try not to get nervous because then you do things you are not meant to do. The calmer you are, the better you are in a situation.”

It has been a remarkable rise for Archer, who only made his international bow against Ireland at the start of May.

The 24-year-old finished with figures of 2/32 from his ten overs against the Aussies. “It hasn’t sunk in just yet. I’m just happy to play games and win games,” Archer said on the reaching the final. “We probably would have batted first. Personally I like to bowl first and get the work done.

“Emotions were definitely flying after that (first wicket). Everyone looked a lot more focused and switched on.

“I’m just glad the team is doing well. I could be doing terribly but as long as the team is winning, I’m alright. It’s been mixed feelings at Lord’s. Sometimes I do ok, sometimes I don’t do as well as I’d like. Hopefully Sunday will go England’s way, not just my way but England’s way.”

Australia were bowled out for 223 with Steve Smith (85) top-scoring for them. Chris Woakes returned best figures for England with 3/20. Chasing 224 for victory, England openers Jason Roy (85) and Jonny Bairstow (34) gave the hosts a flying start and took the game away from Australia with a 124-run opening stand. It was a stroll in the park from there on as Joe Root remained not out on 49 with captain Eoin Morgan (45 not out) for company. England won with 107 balls to spare.

