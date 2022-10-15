INDIA

Steamer with Nitish onboard rams bridge pillar in Patna

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reportedly suffered minor injuries after the steamer in which he was in rammed the pillar of JP Setu here on Saturday.

Nitish Kumar, along with officials, was inspecting the ghats of the Ganga ahead of the Chhath Puja. When the steamer reached the JP Setu near Digha, it collided with one of the pillars, as the helsman lost control of the vessel due to the higher level and speedier flow of water in the river.

However, the state Public Relations Department denied any collision.

In a press release, it said that there was a technical glitch in the steamer on which Nitish Kumar and the officials were on, and it had stalled in the middle of the Ganga. Another steamer was then sent to bring them back to the shore.

Nitish Kumar inspects all ghats of Patna more than three times every year. In Patna, there are 105 ghats from Danapur located on the western side to Malsalami in eastern side of the city.

Patna DM Chandrashekher Singh directed the authorities to submit reports about the preparation of Chhath Puja on the banks of the Ganga river.

20221015-225802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Infosys too cracks whip but mulling policy to allow moonlighting

    Hijab row: K’taka colleges reopen amid tight security

    Telangana Cabinet gives nod for five private universities

    New farm laws will benefit small, marginal farmers most: PM