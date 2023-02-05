ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘Steamy’ Daphne-Velma kiss, gay Fred joke cut from ‘Scooby-Doo’ movie

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed during a recent visit on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ that 2002’s live-action ‘Scooby Doo’ movie shot and cut a “steamy” gay kiss between her character Daphne, and Linda Cardellini’s Velma.

The film also starred Matthew Lillard as Shaggy and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred, reports Variety. Gellar said all four actors signed onto the James Gunn-scripted film because it was “less family-friendly,” only for the theatrical release to remove a lot of the risque moments.

“There was a steamy kiss. It got cut. There was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut,” Gellar said. “I feel like the world wants to see it. I don’t know where it is.”

Gellar also revealed that an insult Daphne made to Fred about him being gay was also cut from the ‘Scooby-Doo’ theatrical release.

“There was a great line too that I’ll never forget,” Gellar said. “Daphne and Fred were having a fight and I yelled at him, ‘That ascot makes you look gay!’ I slam the door [at him]. They cut that, too. I think that was the reason I signed onto the movie. It’s something everyone’s thought about for a long time. There’s always been an implication about Fred being interested in both parties. It all got cut.”

20230205-112403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Eurovision winners Maneskin to feature on Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ soundtrack

    Jessica Simpson was upset to know Nick Lachey moved on so...

    ‘Eternals’ stars skip Elle event after possible Covid-19 exposure

    Kristen Bell uses melatonin to help her children sleep