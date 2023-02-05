Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed during a recent visit on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ that 2002’s live-action ‘Scooby Doo’ movie shot and cut a “steamy” gay kiss between her character Daphne, and Linda Cardellini’s Velma.

The film also starred Matthew Lillard as Shaggy and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred, reports Variety. Gellar said all four actors signed onto the James Gunn-scripted film because it was “less family-friendly,” only for the theatrical release to remove a lot of the risque moments.

“There was a steamy kiss. It got cut. There was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut,” Gellar said. “I feel like the world wants to see it. I don’t know where it is.”

Gellar also revealed that an insult Daphne made to Fred about him being gay was also cut from the ‘Scooby-Doo’ theatrical release.

“There was a great line too that I’ll never forget,” Gellar said. “Daphne and Fred were having a fight and I yelled at him, ‘That ascot makes you look gay!’ I slam the door [at him]. They cut that, too. I think that was the reason I signed onto the movie. It’s something everyone’s thought about for a long time. There’s always been an implication about Fred being interested in both parties. It all got cut.”

