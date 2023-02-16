BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Steel production to be doubled to 300 MT per annum by 2030: Scindia

NewsWire
0
0

Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that large scale augmentation would be done to double steel production from the existing 150 million tonnes to 300 million tonnes per annum by 2030.

Addressing the Global Zinc Summit, he said that the Indian Railways and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) are working together to produce corrosion free steel. “With anti-corrosion features and quality to prevent oxidation in steel products, zinc has tremendous marketing potential for sectors like renewable energy and rural electrification. Galvanised steel will give a long life to infrastructure present alongside our long coastline,” he added.

India currently is the fourth largest producer of zinc in the world and 80 per cent of zinc produced in India is consumed domestically, the minister said.

India has already emerged as the second-largest steel producer in the world and its per capita steel consumption has gone up from 57 kg to 78 kg during the last nine years, Scindia said.

The government, he told the gathering, has awarded 54 applications submitted by 26 companies under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for specialty steel.

The union cabinet in July 2021 had approved a Rs 6,322-crore PLI scheme to boost the production of speciality steel in India. It will help augment production capacity of 26 million tonnes per annum and investment of Rs 30,000 crore with the employment generation for 55,000 people.

The minister added that the government has announced a huge capex of Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure development, which has opened tremendous investment opportunities across the sectors.

20230216-193403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adani Ports aims 40% market share by 2025

    Inflation not ‘red lettered’ priority: Sitharaman

    OMCs keep fuel prices unchanged for 10th straight day

    Begin releasing sanctioned funds for stalled Amrapali projects from Tuesday, SC...