The federal and provincial governments have pledged a little over $1 million to help Stellantis retool its Brampton and Windsor auto plants to increase electric vehicle production.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the funding for automaker Stellantis on Monday that officials say will secure thousands of jobs and modernize assembly plants for the clean tech economy.

“We’re building a world-class Canadian auto industry for generations to come, an innovative economy, and a clean, strong future for everyone. This is what a healthy environment and a healthy economy looks like,” said Trudeau.

“Ontario has everything it needs to be North America’s auto manufacturing powerhouse once again,” added Ford.

Ottawa is investing up to $529 million into this project, while the province has pledged up to $513 million in financial support, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

A new, flexible, multi-energy vehicle assembly line at the Stellantis Windsor plant will diversify the company’s capacity by introducing battery-electric or hybrid models to the production line to meet growing consumer demand for low-emissions vehicles. At its Brampton assembly plant, Stellantis will install a flexible assembly line capable of producing battery-electric and hybrid vehicles. This overhaul will diversify the automaker’s capacity to meet growing consumer demand for low-emission vehicles.

“Brampton plays a significant role in Ontario’s automotive sector and is home to top-tier manufacturers like our Stellantis assembly plant,” said Brampton South MPP Prabmeet Sarkaria. “I’m proud that Brampton-built technology will help shape the next chapter in Ontario’s electric vehicle renaissance, as today’s investments continue to build tomorrow’s innovations.”

Stellantis will also modernize its Automotive Research and Development Centre in Windsor by expanding and building two Centres of Competency. The Electric Vehicle and Battery Pack Testing Centres of Competency is expected to establish Ontario as a major R&D hub for the company across all stages of production – from design to development.

In addition to R&D, the centres will provide major opportunities for local talent, universities, colleges, and start-ups to participate in the development of Ontario’s EV ecosystem. The hubs will be central to Stellantis’ R&D operations in North America and serve the company’s worldwide needs for technology, process and product development.

“Today is a big win for Canadian workers, the future of Canada’s auto sector and the entire Canadian economy,” added Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne. “Canada has the opportunity to drive the clean energy future by building up our manufacturing of clean technologies like ZEVs. Today’s announcement will help ensure that we continue to lead the global fight against climate change, and will put more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a net-zero future.”