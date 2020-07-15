Stellar performance by Kendriya Vidyalayas, boy scores 99.4%

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Kendriya Vidyalaya student Abhay Nayak secured an impressive 99.4 per cent marks in the class 10 Board exams. Nayak has been declared the All India Topper of Kendriya Vidyalayas.

15-year-old Abhay Nayak studies in Kendriya Vidyalaya in Odisha’s Sambalpur. Nayak scored 497 out of 500 in the 10th board exams conducted by the CBSE. This has helped Nayak set the record of this year in the tenth exam results. He tops all 1,168 Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Kendriya Vidyalayas have also topped the record of all schools. 99.22 per cent students passed in Kendriya Vidyalayas’ class 10 examination.

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development said, “94,498 students of 1,168 Kendriya Vidyalayas from all over the country appeared in the Class 10 examination. Out of these, 93,774 students have passed these examinations. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas also had excellent Class 10 results. Here 98.66 per cent of students passed the Class 10 examination. Out of the 1,168 schools in the Central schools, 846 schools have 100 per cent results in Class 10. “

As far as the national capital Delhi is concerned, Prithvi Singh Rathore, studying in Surajmal Vihar, Government Talent Development School of Delhi government, topped the school with 97 per cent. 4 more students of this school have secured more than 95 per cent marks. Similarly, Tanishq Negi, studying at St. Xavier’s School, Civil Lines, scored 100 out of 100 in Mathematics.

Ananya Singh, a student studying in a government school in Ranchi, has secured 100 per cent marks in subjects like Mathematics and Social Science in the Class 10 board exams announced by CBSE. While she got 98 per cent marks in Computers.

A student of Nadar School of Noida, Aarav Modi has scored 98.2 per cent marks in the board examinations of class 10. Ansh Varshneya, a student of the same school, scored 97 per cent. Bhavna and Suhani of Gurugram have scored 97.6 and 97 per cent, respectively.

