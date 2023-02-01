Delhiites have been meted out “step-motherly treatment yet again”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while reacting to the Union Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

“… The people of Delhi paid Rs 1.75 lakh crore in income tax last year. Out of that, only Rs 325 crore has been given to Delhi for development work. This is completely unjustified,” Kejriwal said in a series of tweets.

“There is no relief from inflation in this budget. In fact, it will only rise because of the budget. There is no concrete scheme to address joblessness. The reduction of education budget from 2.64 per cent to 2.5 per cent is unfortunate. Cutting the health allocation from 2.2 per cent to 1.98 per cent is harmful,” he said in another tweet.

The AAP-led Delhi government has always been critical for the budgetary allocation to the national capital city. The party had protested against the Centre’s budgetary allocation for Delhi.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh took a jibe at the government over the ‘double income’ claim asking ‘whose income got doubled’. “Neither did the MSP of the farmers increase, neither the youth got employment. But this is the Amrit Kaal of Modi ji. Nirmala ji is saying ‘Per capita income has doubled’, Whose?” he tweeted.

