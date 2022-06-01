Former foreign affairs minister Stéphane Dion has been appointed Canada’s Ambassador to France. He will remain the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the European Union and Europe, a position he has held since 2017. He will also be accredited to Monaco, the prime minister’s office stated.

“Stéphane Dion is a proven diplomat and a dedicated public servant,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a written statement announcing the appointment.” Over the course of his distinguished career, he has served our country with honour and dignity, and I know that he will continue to advance our interests and our common values as Canada’s representative to France and my Special Envoy to Europe.”

Dion was elected as a Member of Parliament in 1996 and re-elected seven consecutive times, during which he also served as a federal cabinet minister and the Leader of the Official Opposition (2006–2008).

He served in cabinets as intergovernmental affairs minister (1996–2003), environment minister (2003–2006), and foreign affairs minister (2015–2017). Dion was also appointed Canada’s Ambassador to Germany in 2017.

When Paul Martin resigned as leader, Dion campaigned to replace him and subsequently won the party leadership election in 2006. He ran on an environmental platform in the 2008 federal election, but was defeated by Stephen Harper.

Trudeau also took the opportunity to thank Isabelle Hudon for her contributions to Canada-France relations as Canada’s Ambassador to France from 2017 to 2021.