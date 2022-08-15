ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLEWORLD

Stephen King calls Donald Trump ‘horrible President’, ‘horrible person’

NewsWire
0
0

Legendary author Stephen King doesn’t like former US President Donald Trump and he is very public about it, reports Variety.

The author used words like “horrible President”, “horrible person” and “sociopath” to describe the former U.S. President, whose administration in February 2020 negotiated a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban that excluded the Afghan government, freed 5,000 imprisoned Taliban soldiers and set a date for the final withdrawal.

In an interview with the ‘Sunday Times’, where he was in conversation with ‘Pointless’ presenter Richard Osman, King said, quoted by Variety: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible President and is a horrible person.”

“I think he actually engaged in criminal behaviour and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.”

According to Variety, when asked about the rise of fascism in the U.S., King said: “There is a strong right wing, a political right wing in America, and they have a megaphone in some of the media. They’re not fascists but they’re hard right-wingers.”

“They’re certainly climate change deniers, so that is a real problem.”

One of the most prolific authors on the planet, King has published 64 novels, beginning with ‘Carrie’ in 1974, which have sold more than 350 million copies, in a career spanning 50 years. His 65th, ‘Fairy Tale’ will be published in September.

20220815-165804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kit Harington attached to Jon Snow ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff series

    Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner reunite 18 years after ’13 Going...

    Foo Fighters to return to MTV Awards after 15 years

    Kanye West officially changes name to Ye