Education Minister Stephen Lecce today introduced the ‘Keeping Students in Class Act’ that would, if passed, legislate education workers back to work.

“Students are finally back in class catching up, following two years of pandemic disruptions. We are disappointed that CUPE is refusing to compromise on their demand for a nearly 50 per cent increase in compensation, representing a price tag close to $19-billion if extended across the sector,” said Lecce. “CUPE has now made the decision to strike, putting their own self interest ahead of Ontario’s nearly two million children, who deserve to stay in class learning. We are delivering on our promise to parents that our government will do whatever it takes to keep students in class, so they can catch up and get back to the basics of learning.”

In an attempt to reach an agreement, the province extended an updated proposal to CUPE that enhanced Ontario’s previous offer. According to a statement from the Ministry of Education, this includes a salary increase of 2.5 per cent (increased from an initial offer of 2 per cent) for employees with the top end of their salary/wage grids below $43,000 annually (increased from $40,000) and 1.5 per cent (increased from 1.25 per cent) for employees with the top end of their salary/wage grids above that amount for each year of the contract and an increase in benefits contributions resulting in a $6,120 annual employer contribution per employee by August 31, 2026.

“Ontario’s education workers are among the best paid compared to other provinces,” the statement added. The average salary for a CUPE employee is $26.69 per hour.

“Unfortunately, CUPE is proceeding with strike action, even after a good-faith attempt by the government to deliver a deal that is fair for workers and good for students,” the statement continued. To ensure students remain in stable classrooms, the Keeping Students in Class Act would, if passed, establish a four-year collective agreement for Ontario’s 55,000 education workers.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says the legislation “undermines the free and fair collective bargaining process”.

“On behalf of ETFO’s 83,000 members, I want to say that we unequivocally condemn the Ford government’s imposition of a concessionary contract on some of the lowest-paid education professionals working in Ontario’s schools. ETFO stands with CUPE members and their right to strike for better pay and working conditions, and not with a regressive government that is cloaking anti-labour legislation as being pro-education,” ETFO President Karen Brown said in a media statement to CanIndia News.

“In creating legislation that imposes a contract on CUPE members, the Ford government has chosen the most draconian manner of legislating away two fundamental rights protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms: the right to bargain collectively, and the right to strike,” the statement continued.

“This is a move by the Ford government to curb the ability of education workers in this province to effectively advocate for much-needed improvements in public education. It is not only an outrageous assault on our CUPE colleagues, but also a blow to the morale of all education workers in this province,” it added.