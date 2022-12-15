ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODTOP NEWS

Stephen “tWitch” Boss: Dancing DJ on The Ellen Show dies by suicide

CIEDITOR
0
1

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the famed DJ on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, is dead … and TMZ has learned it appears to be a suicide.

Confirming the news to People magazine, the TV star’s wife Allison Holker Boss said he was “the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans”.

Boss became an integral part of Ellen DeGeneres’ US talk show from 2014, until it finished earlier this year.

DeGeneres tweeted on Wednesday to say she was “heartbroken” at the news.

She described the American freestyle hip-hop dancer and actor as “pure love and light”. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart,” she wrote. “I will miss him.”

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vivaan Shah: Playing a kabaadiwala made me more compassionate towards the...

    OTT projects give actors chance to experiment: Dheeraj Dhoopar

    Manoj Kolhatkar on his entry in the show ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’

    Sunny Leone: Hold your loved ones close to you