Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the famed DJ on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, is dead … and TMZ has learned it appears to be a suicide.

Confirming the news to People magazine, the TV star’s wife Allison Holker Boss said he was “the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans”.

Boss became an integral part of Ellen DeGeneres’ US talk show from 2014, until it finished earlier this year.

DeGeneres tweeted on Wednesday to say she was “heartbroken” at the news.

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

She described the American freestyle hip-hop dancer and actor as “pure love and light”. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart,” she wrote. “I will miss him.”