Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande while referring to the volatile situation at the India-China border on Sunday said that steps have been taken to ensure peace along the northern border of the country.

Addressing the occasion of the Army Day Parade organised for the first time in Bengaluru, since 1949, Pande said that the situation is normal in the northern borders.

Through the established protocols and border mechanisms, steps have been taken to maintain peace, he said.

“We are ensuring the strong defence postures at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to ensure that we are fully prepared to face any contingency situation,” he said.

“Our brave soldiers are being deputed in spite of the harsh weather conditions. They have been provided with all required weapons and gadgets. With local authorities, infrastructure has also been created at the border areas,” COAS Manoj Pande added.

Ensuring reforms in capability management and force structuring and training, the Army has been kept ready for future wars, he said.

“There were changes in the Global Security environment last year. The Russia-Ukraine war has proved the importance of disruptive and dual use technologies. Information warfare, cyber and space have emerged as the new domain of the war,” he added.

“Today India is standing on the threshold of a new age. We are witnessing the emergence of a powerful India at the global level. Indian Army is reciprocating to the ambitions of the country and individuals,” the COAS said.

Indian defence industry and Indian Army are working in partnership from the stage of buyer-seller relationship, he stressed.

