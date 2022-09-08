New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANSlife) Travel must be ethical, responsible, and sustainable. Sustainability should be at the forefront of all we do, as evidenced by the rapid melting of glaciers, the almost widespread usage of plastic, and the impending destruction of coral reefs. The beginning of it all is travel because it has the largest carbon footprint and produces the most global pollution. Dr. Deep Lalvani, Founder, Sublime Life guides you about how to travel sustainably and responsibly.

What is Sustainable Tourism? What is Responsible Travel?

Travelling in a way that has more positive than negative consequences on the economy and environment is referred to as sustainable tourism. Always keep in mind that improving locations will help communities live there rather than just visiting them will help you become a sustainable traveller.

Those who intentionally choose to adhere to sustainable tourism principles are those who are said to engage in “responsible travel.” Here, negative effects are reduced and positive affects are increased when someone is a tourist visiting a new place.

The following steps would constitute responsible travel:

Ensuring that you are conserving the animals, natural resources and environment

Benefiting the local community living there and preserving the cultural heritage

Integrating tourism with local communities and reaping reciprocal benefits for the benefit of both

Three Pillars of Sustainability

The ability of future generations to meet their own needs must be preserved in order to meet the requirements of the present. The three pillars of sustainability are social (people), environmental (planet), and economic (earnings).

The Environmental Pillar

The most significant pillar, where businesses concentrate on minimising environmental harm and packaging waste. Since the procedures reduce spending, they also have a financial impact.

The Social Pillar

This pillar focuses on a social licence. The firm needs the assistance of its employees, stakeholders, and communities. Both locally and worldwide, the company must treat its customers and employees fairly. By giving employees (family benefits and flexible scheduling) and giving communities (scholarships and fundraising opportunities).

The Economic Pillar

This pillar focuses on the philosophy that a company has to be profitable to be sustainable. This pillar’s components include risk management, governance, and compliance. This pillar is helpful in encouraging businesses to adopt various sustainability practices.

What Impact Does Sustainable Travel Create?

Travel that is friendly to the environment can help foster interaction between two different civilisations. When people are committed to having less of an impact on the environment and are more involved in helping the local community, sustainable travel has a positive influence. It helps everyone in the neighbourhood by generating income and jobs.

A positive encounter that individuals cherish, as do travel organisations and the guest. Among the benefits of sustainable travel are the preservation of biodiversity, improvement of general human well-being, safeguarding of natural and cultural heritage, and promotion of inclusive social integration.

How can you become a Sustainable Traveller?

Here are some pointers to help you start travelling sustainably:

Selecting a green form of transportation

When travelling, take the train or bus rather than an airplane. If you have no other option but to fly, make sure it is a direct flight to minimise its carbon imprint. 2.4 per cent of carbon emissions are believed to come from aviation.

Choose traditional handicrafts

As opposed to shopping in a mall or airport store, buying locally is better for the environment. You have a favourable financial effect on the community. Their homemade goods are not only a unique souvenir for your house, but they are also less priced.

Support local hotels and cafes

Locally-owned restaurants will give you the taste of a local cuisine which you might try for the first time. While locals shop at their local market, hotels typically get their ingredients from large corporations. By eating in one of their hotels, you’re minimising your carbon footprint.

Pack the appropriate number of outfits

Try to pack with the clothing you currently own rather than going on a buying binge. Human clothing that is owned by people ends up in landfills in 73 per cent of cases. Don’t allow items to go to waste. Give them to neighbours or sell them on a platform for thrift stores if you buy anything you won’t use again.

Go on a guided wildlife exploration

This is majorly enjoyable bucket list material. Make sure your wildlife expert is qualified, prioritises the comfort of the animals, and is familiar with the specifics of the local habitat. During the safari, don’t push the driver to take you closer to the animals. Allow the animals to relax and take it easy while you enjoy yourself.

Choosing a green accommodation

Make sure to pick a hotel that uses green practices when you are on vacation. In order to choose a hotel and the various amenities it offers, you won’t need as many toiletries, water bottles, or meal packets if you reduce, reuse, and recycle them. Verify the policies and procedures of the hotel, but make sure you are according to a sustainable style.

A strict NO to plastic

Ideally, you shouldn’t leave any trash behind you, once you are done with the place. You shouldn’t carry single-use plastic either because it contributes significantly to trash and pollution. Utilising plastic-free products and using your own cloth bag are two examples of travelling sustainably.(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

