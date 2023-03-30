INDIA

Stepwell collapses in Indore, 10 rescued (Ld)

At least 10 people were rescued and nine more feared trapped after a stepwell collapsed in the premises of Baleshwar Mahadev temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was in touch with Indore district administration. “So far, 10 people have been rescued and a rescue operation to save some more people stuck in the well is underway. No casualty has been reported so far.”

The well that collapsed was at least 50-60 feet deep and was full with water.

The incident occurred when scores of people were gathered at the temple to offer their prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami. While some devotees were performing ‘havan’, many were standing in a queue.

The space where the well is located is narrow, and therefore, hindrance was being faced during the rescue operation, said the officials.

People, who were stuck in the well, were being rescued with the help of ropes.

Further details were awaited.

20230330-141601

