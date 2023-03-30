At least 25 people were feared trapped after a stepwell collapsed at the famous Shree Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Madhya Pradeshs Indore on Thursday.

Police said at least seven people have been rescued so far.

The district administration along with police were at the spot. Hundreds of devotees had gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Reports suggested the roof of the stepwell reportedly collapsed which caused the accident. Many people were standing on the well roof when it collapsed.

The rescue operation is on.

Further details were awaited.

20230330-135802