‘Stereo Love’ hitmaker Edward Maya in Mumbai, set for India tour

Romanian music composer and DJ Edward Maya, who is known for his chartbuster ‘Stereo Love’, is in Mumbai. The DJ arrived in the city on Friday and is set to do a number of shows in India.

Maya will be in Mumbai till April 14. He’ll then leave for Delhi for his show on April 15 and will be back to where he is stationed in Rishikesh.

His Raasta SINE Tour will also kick off from Mumbai on April 28, followed by a show in Goa on April 29. After a break of five days, the DJ will be in Kolkata for his performance scheduled on May 5 and the next day in Gurugram.

He will perform in Dehradun from May 10 to May 15. followed by an international show on May 19 in Quito, Ecuador. And then, finally, he will land in Goa for the International Dirt Week on May 21.

Apart from this, the composer is busy with his new venture called Mayavin School. He has called India his second home and says the country has played an important role in shaping his artistic career.

His Mayavin School, based in Rishikesh, seeks to unite people from all around the globe in a community ready to create and experience ‘conscious art and yoga’ at a whole new level.

