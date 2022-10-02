Sterlite Technologies Ltd on Sunday unveiled 5G Cosmos – an optical solution for towers and small cells for speedy 5G roll out.

According to Sterlite Technologies, telecom operators need to look at fiberisation with a futuristic lens.

The company said tower fiberisation must increase from about 35 per cent to 80 per cent to provide high quality 5G services.

Additionally, 5G will require upto 4X small cells, backhauled with fibre, Sterlite Technologies said.

The company said India’s fibre space is constrained by deployment speed and scale.

5G Cosmos is an Atmanirbhar, patented solution that can solve these challenges and connect every tower, small cell and node, the company claimed.

Launching 5G Cosmos at IMC 2022, Pankaj Miglani, Director Supply Chain Management, Bharti Airtel, said: “We are readying our infrastructure for 5G and fiberisation is a core need. We are happy to see the use cases that 5G Cosmos can solve for telcos and enable us to deliver a great 5G experience to our customers.”

Ankit Agarwal Manaing Director, Sterlite Technologies said: “Indian telecom operators are ready to install fibre-dense networks for 5G. This will need an integrated and futuristic solution. We have built 5G Cosmos to enable fiberisation of macro and small cells at scale and achieve the full potential of 5G.”

