Star Australian cricketer Steve Smith has joined the expert panel of Star Sports, the official television broadcasters of the IPL 2023, for the cash-rich league, starting on March 31.

Smith will be making his broadcast debut with Star Sports, adding his invaluable insights and expertise.

The 33-year-old cricketer on Monday posted a video on Twitter, saying, “Namaste India. I have got some exciting news for you. I am joining IPL 2023. I am joining an exceptional and passionate team in India.”

The video went viral and drew a lot of attention from fans. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that he will join the IPL 2023 as an expert.

“I think I read the game pretty well so hopefully there will be some good insights for all the people watching IPL out there. I’m certainly excited about joining the Star Sports Te’m and I’m looking forward to this new experience,” Smith was quoted as saying in a media release by Star Sports.

Smith, who has been a part of two successful World Cup campaigns with Australia, is the only overseas player to have captained the legendary M.S. Dhoni in an IPL campaign where they played the final for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.

Notably, Smith did not participate in the mini-player auction that was held in Kochi in December 2022. Previously, he has played for the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and now-defunct franchises Rising Pune Supergiant, Pune Warriors India, and Kochi Tuskers Kerala in IPL.

The much-awaited IPL 2023 will begin with the clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on March 31.

20230328-195604