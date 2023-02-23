INDIA

STF arrests four for selling fake sex stimulants in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A team of Special Task Force (STF) has arrested four persons for selling fake sex stimulants in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Those arrested were identified as Dharma Singh, Dhyan Singh and Veer Singh of Moradabad and Lal Singh a.k.a Gulab Singh of Sambhal.

The police have recovered four mobile phones, a cash book, two fake certificates, 22 small bottles filled with Ayurvedic tablets and Rs 2,640 cash.

Additional SP, STF, Vishal Vikram said that a team was assigned the task to bust the gang which was selling fake sex stimulants among the gullible persons.

They were tipped off about the gang which was involved in the crime.

“We laid a trap and nabbed the miscreants. They have confessed to their crime and disclosed that they had obtained a certificate from a Cyber Cafe owner to whom they paid Rs 750. The miscreants confessed that they sold fake herbal drugs to people,” said Singh.

20230223-102403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Barapullah flyover project: Choke points cause traffic snarls, pollution

    Army says Rajouri youth killed by unidentified militants (2nd Ld)

    LS adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn ruckus

    Cong comes up with town to town flight service as counter...