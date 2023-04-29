The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police on Saturday arrested a person suspected of having close links with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen- Bangladesh (JMB) from the Howrah station in West Bengal.

The arrested person has been identified as Nannu Miyan.

“Originally a resident of Cooch Behar district, Miyan was arrested by our officers from Howrah station,” a state police official said.

Miyan has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Miyan’s name had surfaced when the STF was investigating a case registered at the Sasan police station in North 24 Parganas district in August last year.

After cross-checking his background, it was found that his proximity to JMB started in Cooch Behar district, which borders Bangladesh.

“Since then, we have been tracking him. On Saturday, after being tipped off by our sources, the officers of STF arrested him from Howrah station. The STF is currently questioning him about his other associates,” the official said.

On April 25, the STF had arrested Nasimuddin Sheikh, a suspected Al Qaeda associate, from Hooghly district. During interrogation, he admitted that he took advantage of the Covid lockdown period to extend his network in the state.

In November last year, the STF had arrested another Al Qaeda associate, Maniruddin Khan, from South 24 Parganas district. A pen-drive was recovered from his possession which helped the STF access crucial information, including the name of Nasimuddin Sheikh.

