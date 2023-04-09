SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

‘Still, a long way to go for it’, Ajinkya Rahane has not given up on WTC Final selection

He may not have played a Test since January 2022, but middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane isn’t ruling out a comeback to the Indian Test side for the ICC World Test Championship final. He, however, maintained that there was “still a long way to go for it”.

A stunning 19-ball half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday night against Mumbai Indians in his first game for Chennai Super Kings has put Rahane back in frame for a Test recall ahead of the WTC final in England in June.

Rahane, who was dropped from the Test squad, and subsequently from BCCI’s annual contracts, last played a Test in January 2022 in South Africa.

The middle-order batter, who played the final of the last WTC cycle, averages just 20.25 in his last 15 Test matches with no hundreds and just three fifties.

Rahane’s place in the Test team was taken by fellow-Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer, who is doubtful for the WTC final in June after being ruled out of IPL 2023 with a back injury.

The 34-year-old Rahane, meanwhile, made merry at the Wankhede with a 27-ball 61 from No.3 but maintained that he was taking it one game at a time.

“Still, a long way to go [WTC final],” Rahane said at the post-match press conference after the IPL game.

“Today, I was not sure about my place in the eleven, (and) got to know just before the toss. For me, it is about playing one game at a time and staying in the moment.”

“Anything can happen. I will never give up. For me it is about playing with enjoyment and passion,” he added.

India take on Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship at The Oval in early June.

