Sting’s ‘Fragile’, Nickelback’s ‘Rockstar’ are King’s favourite tracks

Singer-rapper King, who is known for ‘Tu Maan Meri Jaan’, celebrates World Music Day not just on June 21 but on all 365 days of the year. He revealed that his favourite tracks are ‘Fragile’ by Sting and ‘Rockstar’ by Nickelback.

King shared with IANS: “I personally feel there is no one particular day to celebrate music, I listen to music all the time every day of the year. Music is an important part of my life, so I celebrate it each second of the day. There is nothing more magical and alive then music for me.”

Talking about what tracks he would revisit on the occasion, he said: “I would also take this day and listen to my favourite tracks ‘Fragile’ by Sting which relaxes me down and ‘Rockstar’ by Nickelback which gets me into the groove.”

King recently announced his maiden world tour titled Champagne Talk.

