Paul Stirling, who had retired hurt on the opening day, and Curtis Camper struck centuries to help Ireland reach 492 and posted their highest score on the second day of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.

Ireland, overnight on 319/4, suffered an early blow when the well-set Lorcan Tucker was castled for 80 but staged a fabulous recovery to come within touching distance of 500.

Stirling had retired hurt with 74 on Monday due to severe cramps but came back on Tuesday to complete his century off 174 balls and completed a half-century partnership for the sixth wicket. He was eventually out for 103, caught by Dhananjaya de Silva off Asitha Fernando, his 181-ball knock included nine boundaries and four maximums at the Galle International Stadium here.

Curtis Campher completed his fifty off 111 balls as Ireland reached 400 runs in 117.5 overs. He and Andy McBrine raised fifty runs for the seventh wicket in 94 balls to propel Ireland past 450 runs in 130.1 overs.

Campher his hundred off 209 balls as he continued to add runs to the score but lost McBrine for 35, caught by substitute Hemantha off Vishwa Fernando as Ireland reached 474/7. McBrine faced 59 balls for his 35, hitting four boundaries and one six.

Campher too departed soon, his 229-ball vigil ending for 111 runs, hitting 15 fours and two sixes as Ireland’s first innings folded at 492.

In reply, Sri Lanka surged ahead at four per over, knocking off 81 runs without any loss by the draw of stumps. They are still 411 runs behind with all 10 wickets in hand.

Sri Lanka will start on the third day and hope to put up a big score, putting Ireland under pressure by taking a decent lead and then try and get Ireland out cheaply in the second innings. Sri Lanka lead the series 1-0 after winning the first Test comprehensively.

Ireland on their part will be looking for early wickets on the third day and put the hosts under pressure as they hope to square the Test series.

Brief scores:

Ireland 492 in 145.3 overs (Curtis Campher 111, Paul Stirling 103, Andy Balbirnie 95, Lorcan Tucker 80; Prabath Jayasuriya 5-174) lead Sri Lanka 81/0 in 18.1 overs (Nishan Madushka 41 batting, Dimuth Karunaratne 39 batting) by 411 runs.

