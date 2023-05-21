Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was presented with a Kia EV 6 costing Rs 72 lakh on his 63rd birthday on Sunday by businessman Alex K. Varghese of Hedge Equities, a stockbroking firm of which the actor is the brand ambassador.

Mohanlal celebrated his birthday at his Kochi residence with his wife Suchithra. His close friend and former Kerala minister, Shibu Baby John, and actor-director Major Ravi were present with him at his residence during the celebrations.

One of the most versatile actors in the Malayalam industry, Mohanlal made his debut at the age of 18 with the movie “Thiranottam” (the movie was shelved for several years due to technical issues and later released).

It was the 1980 movie “Manjil Virinja Pookal”, directed by Fazil (father of the rising pan-India star Fahadh Faasil), which portrayed him as an antagonist, that turned out to be his official debut movie. There was no looking back for the versatile actor after this and he portrayed several characters that left an inedible mark.

In the 1980s, Mohanlal played a middle-class unemployed youth in movies such as “Gandhi Nagar Second Street”, “TP Balagopalan MA”, and “Nadodikattu”. From then he turned into a macho actor in movies like “Devasuram”, “Aram Thamburan”, “Abhimanyu”, and “Aryan”.

And his performances in movies like “Bharatham” and “Thanmathra” have become etched in public memory as genre-defining.

