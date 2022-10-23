SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Stockholm Open: Arevalo-Rojer clinch men’s doubles title

NewsWire
0
0

Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer on Sunday captured the men’s doubles title at the Stockholm Open after beating third seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-3, 6-3 in the final, here.

In a strong display, the top seeds broke three times and won 79 percent (15/19) of points on their opponents’ second serve to triumph after 67 minutes at the ATP 250 event.

Arevalo and Rojer were competing for the first time since they reached the semi-finals at the US Open in September. However, they showed little sign of rustiness in Stockholm, dropping just one set en route to their fourth tour-level title of the season

Earlier this season, the pair won tour-level crowns in Dallas and Delray Beach before they clinched their maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

The Salvadoran-Dutch team will compete at the ATP Finals in Turin in November after they secured qualification for the prestigious end-of-year event last month.

Glasspool and Heliovaara are currently sixth in the ATP Live Doubles Teams Rankings with 3,240 points. They are 570 points ahead of ninth-placed team Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini.

20221023-193003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PKL 8: Bengal Warriors face in-form Haryana Steelers

    Manchester United players put my plan in the bin, claims coach...

    CWG 2022: Manika Batra leads women’s TT team to easy wins...

    Sindhu inducts father PV Ramana, Shyam Sunder Rao into Volleyball League...