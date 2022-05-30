In the run up to Stockholm+50 and World Environment Day on June 5, the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) on Monday released ‘Portrait of a Silver Lining’ — a performance poetry music video featuring a young Indian poet, Simar Singh.

Stockholm+50 is a global environmental meeting in June first week organised to commemorate the first-ever conference of the United Nations on Human Environment in 1972. CEEW is a think tank based in Delhi.

Singh is a 21-year-old spoken word artist and is known for his poems that question the status quo on issues that are usually brushed under the carpet. He is also the founder of ‘UnErase Poetry’, a community based out of Mumbai, for promoting and producing spoken word poetry in Hindi and English.

‘Portrait of a Silver Lining’ is an artistic interpretation of an SEI-CEEW report ‘Stockholm+50: Unlocking a Better Future’ that was released earlier this month.

It had synthesised up-to-date scientific evidence and analysed interlinked human and environmental crises. It had also made bold recommendations to improve the conditions for change through better policy coherence, strengthened accountability, and renewed multilateralism.

Passionate about voicing his thoughts and opinions on issues such as sustainability and children’s education in India, Singh, in the video, has urged nations and citizens across the global north and south to join hands and take bold climate actions to heal the planet.

“To be asked to interpret a critical SEI-CEEW report at a watershed moment in our history, in my own way, was many things. An honour … a challenge … and an opportunity a to be part of a truly global effort to heal the planet,” Singh said, adding: “Seeing how well the video has been received by people across the world has been humbling. I hope that this video truly serves as a wake-up call to redefine our relationship with nature and invest in a better future for all beings in the world.”

This video, conceptualised and produced by CEEW, provides a message of hope and urges viewers to help heal nature and build a world where all get prosperity, said Mihir Shah, Strategic Communications Lead, CEEW, in a statement.

