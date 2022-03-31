BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Stocks of Tata firms’ Tinplate Company, Automotive Stampings fly in FY22

NewsWire
0
0

FY22 has brought in healthy appreciation in stock value of two Tata Group companies — Tinplate Company of India Ltd and Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd.

Stocks of the two firms have seen a massive surge in FY22 on the back of healthy earnings growth, demand and future expansion plans.

In FY22, Tinplate Company of India’s stocks rose 150 per cent to Rs 401.45 per share, while those of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies’ scrip went up by 1,659 per cent to Rs 587.65.

“The company (Automotive Stampings and Assemblies) manufactures sheet metal components for tractors and chips for the automotive sectors,” said Kshitij Purohit, Lead of Commodities and Currencies CapitalVia Global Research.

“Now, China is under a lockdown and this an opportune time for the company to increase world market shares.”

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said: “Automotive Stampings stock price has been rising and falling circuit to circuit without any major positive or negative news. Hence, the up move over the last few quarters seems to be more due to trader activity in a Tata group company.”

“Tinplate has shown remarkable improvement in its financial performance since June 2021 quarter. Like a lot of other commodity stocks, Tinplate has also benefited out of resurgence in demand post Covid and the underlying demand from the addressable markets remains buoyant.”

Jasani pointed out Tinplate, which is a subsidiary of Tata Steel, is looking to ramp up production capacity at an estimated investment of Rs 1,800 crore.

“The company, which has a production capacity of 3,79,000 tonnes per annum (TPA), is looking to put up an additional capacity of 3,00,000 TPA at its existing unit in Jamshedpur.”

IIFL Securities VP, Research, Anuj Gupta said: “Both companies are manufacturing auto parts and in the last 2 year we have seen a jump in metal prices which has benefited both the companies because of higher prices.”

20220331-232602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hyundai Motor’s EV plan at risk of losing impetus

    Microsoft-owned GitHub bets big on Indian developers, students

    DMRC has Rs 5,694 Cr in its various bank accounts

    Adani Total Gas reports 9M FY22 Results