SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Stokes confident England can win second Test against West Indies

By NewsWire
0
0

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is confident his side can win the second Test against the West Indies after the tourists declared their first innings on 507/9 and also took a wicket on Day 2 at the Kensington Oval on Friday (IST).

Stokes, who could not make much impact during the five-Test Ashes before the three-Test West Indies series, slammed a 128-ball 120, including six maximums and 11 boundaries, as the Joe Root-led side will go into Day 3 enjoying a 436-run lead.

Stokes also said that the pitch at the Kensington Oval was ‘good’ and England would be keen to force a result by taking the remaining 19 West Indies wickets.

“We know that the wicket is good, but the pitch is different here from Antigua (first Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium) because it has a little more carry,” opined Stokes after the match.

The pitch for the first Test was criticised for not being result-oriented after the tame draw.

“It’s (pitch) changed a bit over the last session and a half. Our seamers felt they were in the game,” Stokes was quoted as saying by dailymail.co.uk.

Debutant right-arm pace bowler Matthew Fisher struck with the new ball off just his second delivery in international cricket to have John Campbell caught behind and reduce West Indies to 71/1, still 436 runs in arrears with three days’ play remaining.

On his century, Stokes said, “You feel pretty good when you get a hundred so it was a good day. Joe (Root) and Dan (Lawrence) set the day up yesterday and allowed the middle order to free their arms.”

The 30-year-old Stokes’ century was his first since returning to the England set-up in late 2021 after taking a long break from cricket due to mental health issues and a finger injury.

20220318-114402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.