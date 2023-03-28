SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Stokes to play as specialist batter in early stages of IPL 2023

NewsWire
0
0

England Test captain Ben Stokes will play as a specialist batter during the initial phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in order to manage his knee injury.

Stokes, who was signed for INR 16.25 crore by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), arrived in India last week and has been training with his new teammates. CSK will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 opener on Friday.

Before leaving for the IPL, Stokes had a cortisone injection in his problematic left knee in order to manage the injury, according to BBC.

“He’s ready to go as a batsman from the start, the bowling might be waiting and see. I know he had his first very light bowl this week since he had his injections in his knee,” CSK batting coach Mike Hussey was quoted as saying by BBC.

“My understanding is he won’t be bowling much at all in the first few games of the tournament, or it might be a few weeks. Hopefully, we’ll get him bowling at some stage in the tournament,” he added.

During the second Test against New Zealand in February, Stokes faced difficulties due to his longstanding issue and did not even bowl. He also encountered difficulties with his knee while batting on the final day.

20230328-185803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T10: Overton’s last over heroics ensures Team Abu Dhabi maintain their...

    SA20: Paarl Royals were just feeding Klaasen, says Abhinav Mukund

    Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad have played a huge role in my cricketing...

    Azeem Rafiq calls for Yorkshire’s ban on hosting games to be...