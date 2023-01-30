INDIA

Stolen Kanpur zoo vault found with cash intact

NewsWire
0
0

The cash vault stolen from the Kanpur zoo has been found dumped under a bridge in the zoo premises.

The miscreants, apparently left the two and a half quintal vault after they failed to open it. Besides it was too heavy for them to carry it out of the zoo.

Police, who were already alert, recovered the vault hidden in straw under the wooden bridge during the combing operation. Rs 5,62,400 cash kept in the vault has also been found intact.

The crooks, due to the strict vigil, could not take out the vault of the zoo premises, the police said.

Suspecting their involvement in the crime, the police are interrogating the employees posted on duty on the night of the incident after taking them in custody.

The cash room is in the administrative building located in the zoo premises. Whenever more revenue is generated, the cash is kept in the zoo’s treasury.

The earnings made in about a week were stashed in the vault and kept inside.

20230130-085603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Armaan Malik announces new single ‘Nakhrey Nakhrey’ featuring Shalini Pandey

    Karthik picks Arshdeep, Mohsin, Yash Dayal as impressive young Indian pacers...

    TN DVAC raids 69 premises of Ex-Minister Thangamani

    35% say not right decision for US to end mission in...