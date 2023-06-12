COMMUNITY

Stolen vehicles being shipped to Ghana intercepted in Mississauga

Sabrina
A search warrant resulted in the recovery of several stolen vehicles that were in the process of being shipped overseas.

Peel police said the search warrant was executed on Friday at a business near Drew Road and Torbram Road in Mississauga. Six of the eight vehicles recovered were Honda CRVs and the two Mercedes.

The stolen vehicles, which were in the process of being shipped to Ghana are worth approximately $650,000 combined.

Several have since been returned to their rightful owners, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, extension 1233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

