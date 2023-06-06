INDIA

Stone pelted on Dalit groom’s procession in MP; 3 cops hurt

Three policemen sustained injuries after a group of people pelted stones on the marriage procession of a Dalit groom in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.

The incident occurred in the Bada Malahara area in Chhatarpur district on Monday, when the family members and friends of a Dalit groom took out a procession in their village.

As per the ritual, the groom had to be ferried to a particular spot on a horse. However, some miscreants objected to the procession and pelted stones on it.

Reports said that a team of local police reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control, but they also came under attack, leaving three policemen injured. Additional police force had to be deployed to bring the situation under control.

The police said that a case has been registered against 50 persons under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“The incident occurred in Chourai village under Baksaha police station limits on Monday, when some people from another community objected to the wedding procession of a Dalit groom,” said Superintendent of Police, Amit Sanghi.

