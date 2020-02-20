Stone-pelting again at Maujpur as pro-, anti-CAA groups clash

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Tension prevailed in Maujpur area of northeast Delhi on Monday afternoon as another bout of stone-pelting between pro- and anti-CAA groups was reported, with people running helter-skelter even as police conducted flag marches to bring the situation under control.

The latest incident of stone-pelting came after eyewitnesses earlier said that there was stone-pelting from the crematorium side in the area.

The Delhi Metro, meanwhile, has announced the closure of entrance and exit gates of the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station.

Protests and rallies by anti- and pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) groups rocked the area on Sunday, with pro-CAA groups rallying at the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station, and Maujpur chowk while the anti-CAA protesters held fort in Kabir Nagar and Jaffarabad areas.

Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, eastern range, told mediapersons that the situation remained tense and the police was monitoring the situation.

Adequate number of police was deployed after security forces were also pelted with stones during the violence.

Meanwhile, rumours were rife amid reports that BJP leader Kapil Mishra and his supporters came under attack by stone-pelters, and some reports said trains were also vandalized.

The people have questioned the role of police, alleging it remained mute spectator to the clashes and did nothing to check the violence.

According to reports, a CRPF team has been deployed in the surrounding areas as the situation seemed to deteriorate.

Tension was brewing in eastern Delhi since Saturday night following the blockade of a road in Jaffrabad by anti-CAA protesters in response to a call for bandh on Sunday by Chandrashekhar Azad of the Bhim Army.

