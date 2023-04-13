INDIA

Stone pelting case: Pappu Yadav sentenced to one year jail

An MP-MLA court has sentenced Jan Adhikar Party chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav to one year jail in the stone stone pelting case.

The court on Wednesday convicted Pappu for pelting stones on a police team in Fatuha town on March 16, 2003 and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

“The MP-MLA court has announced the quantum of punishment to Pappu Yadav in a 2003 Dharna protest and stone pelting case. He was sentenced to one year jail. However, the court gave him interim bail,” said Ajay Kumar, lawyer of Pappu Yadav.

During the hearing of the case, prosecution registered statements of five witnesses against Pappu Yadav.

Pappu, along with 200 supporters, was staging a dharna demanding recovery of a missing youth. However when police tried to remove him and his supporters from the highway, they allegedly pelted stones on the police team in which few of the cops got injured.

After the incident, an FIR was registered against Pappu and his supporters by Fatuha police under various sections of IPC.

