Stone pelting incident is internal BJP conspiracy to finish off Yediyurappa: K’taka Cong Prez

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday said that internal BJP conspiracy is at play to finish off former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Shivakumar made the remark in reference to the stone pelting incident on Yediyurappa’s residence in Shikaripura.

Addressing reporters, the Congress leader alleged that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has created confusion regarding reservation.

“It is natural for the people to vent out their ire on those who are in power. But, instead of the Chief Minister’s residence or of the Ministers currently in power, Yediyurappa’s house was targeted. Yediyurappa holds no position, he is just a representative. This is evidence of the internal party conspiracy against him,” he explained.

Bommai had stated that Congress leaders were behind the attack.

Shivakumar further said that Yediyurappa was sidelined in the BJP.

“Now, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to show that he is giving him prominence by attending a breakfast meet at his residence. Through this act, he had agreed that Yediyurappa was neglected. Internally, Yediyurappa is controlled and pressurised. I don’t want to discuss that,” he stated.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited Yediyurappa’s residence in Shikaripura and taken stock of the law and order situation.

Sources close to Yediyurappa confirmed that he will hold talks with Banjara community leaders on Tuesday who resorted to violence and pelted stones on his residence.

The agitators pushed the barricades, assaulted policeman and pelted stones on Yediyurappaa¿s residence.

The police had to resort to lathi charge to quell the mob.

The police have arrested three persons in this connection.

