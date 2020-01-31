Stone pelting on Kanhaiya Kumar’s anti-CAA rally in Supaul

Supaul (Bihar), Feb 6 (IANS) Kanhaiya Kumar’s anti-CAA rally in Supaul was stoned in which three people, including a woman, were injured. The incident took place on Wednesday evening at Mallik Chowk of Sadar police station. Kumar left for Saharsa with the convoy after addressing a public meeting in Supaul.

JNU alumni association president Kanhaiya Kumar had a meeting on Wednesday at Sisouni Nemanama in Kishanpur block. Kanhaiya Kumar left for Saharsa with his convoy after the meeting at around 5.30 p.m. There was also tight security in front of the convoy.

At the Mallik Chowk near the Sadar police station in the city, youths were raising slogans in support of the CAA, NRC. As soon as Kumar’s vehicle arrived, first some people threw black ink on it. The vehicles involved in the convoy were jammed there. Police started to remove vehicles.

Meanwhile some people from behind started pelting stones breaking the glasses of the vehicles in the Jan Man Gan Yatra and another vehicles. Three people including a driver suffered injuries. It also includes social worker Mandvi.

All vehicles were later evacuated amidst tight security. DM Mahendra Kumar, SP Sudhir Kumar Porika arrived there with police force in large numbers as soon as the incident was reported.

However, the situation became normal after Kumar’s convoy left. No one has been taken into custody regarding the incident.

