Stone pelting on the convoy of ‘King’ Mahendra’s brother, 6 injured

At least 6 persons, part of a convoy of leading industrialist Umesh Sharma alias Bhola Babu, the younger brother of late JD-U leader ‘King’ Mahendra Prasad, sustained injuries during stone pelting in Jehanabad district on Friday afternoon, police said.

Sharma, along with company employees, were on the way to a village in Ghosi area and as they reached Bharthu village under Ghosi police station, around 20 persons chased his convoy and pelted stones on them.

The window panes of 4 vehicles broke down in the attack but luckily, Sharma escaped unhurt.

In a statement to police, Sharma said: “We were on the way to a village to participate in an event organised by my company under CSR scheme, when around 20 persons pelted stones on my convoy. 6 persons, who were inside the vehicles, were injured.”

Following the incident, a large number of police force reached the village. They are making efforts to identify the accused. The reason for stone pelting is not ascertained yet.

King Mahendra, who hailed from Jehanabad, was a Rajya Sabha MP of the JD-U as well as the founder of Aristo Pharma. After his demise, his younger brother Umesh Sharma is looking after the company.

20230428-202404

