Tension prevailed at Visakhapatnam Airport on Saturday as some Jana Sena Party supporters allegedly pelted stones on the leaders of ruling YSR Congress Party.

The incident occurred when Jana Sena workers had gathered in large numbers outside the airport to welcome their party leader and actor Pawan Kalyan and at the same time some ministers and leaders of YSRCP reached the airport to leave for Vijayawada.

Stones were pelted on the vehicles of minister R.K. Roja, Jogi Ramesh and TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy. They were leaving the port after attending a rally organised by the ruling party in support of three state capitals.

Driver of Roja’s car sustained injuries in the stone pelting. The vehicles of YSRCP leaders were damaged.

The incident occurred when Pawan Kalyan reached the airport.

He landed in the city on a three-day visit to attend Jana Vani programme to receive grievances of people from north Andhra region.

Chaos prevailed outside the airport terminal building and the police had to use force to disperse the Jana Sena workers and control the situation

Pawan supporters were reportedly angry over the verbal attacks by state ministers and YSRCP leaders on their leader. They raised slogans against the ruling party leaders.

Police have taken serious note of the incident and launched an investigation to identify those who pelted stones.

Reacting to the incident, minister Ambati Rambabu said Pawan Kalyan owe an answer on the attack on YSRCP leaders.

