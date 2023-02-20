The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, has alleged that some unidentified miscreants pelted stones at his residence in Delhi and windows of the house were damaged.

Owasi also shared a video of his residence at Ashoka Road in New Delhi, showing the damages.

“Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately,” he tweeted late on Sunday.

“It’s concerning that this has happened in a so-called a “high security” zone. I’ve submitted a complaint to the cops & they’ve reached my residence,” he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said that a complaint was received from the MP and Owasi was not present at his residence when the alleged incident happened.

“The crime team has inspected the spot. One brick/stone was also found in the parking area at the back entrance. Windows were also found broken,” said the official, adding that a probe has been initiated.

More details are awaited.

