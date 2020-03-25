Stop charging more than MRP, Delhi govt tells shopskeepers

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The Delhi government on Thursday released mobile numbers of zonal officers for the common man to file complaints against shopkeepers selling essential items for more than the MRP.

Delhi Cabinet minister Imran Hussain tweeted the numbers and asked people to file complaints.

“If you find any shopkeeper selling sealed commodities like milk, bread, oil, flour, pulses, etc. at prices higher than the MRP, then contact at the phone number of the zonal officers given, to complain about it,” Hussain tweeted in Hindi.

Numbers of nine zones were shared by him.

–IANS

nks/kr