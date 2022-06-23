Director Selvaraghavan, who is also the elder brother of actor Dhanush, seems to strongly agree with American novelist Lev Grossman’s statement that people must enjoy their lives rather than looking for a “secret door” that is going to lead them to their “real lives”.

The gifted director, who has also turned actor in recent times, took to Instagram to post one of Lev Grossman’s statements, calling it “The Truth”.

The statement that Selvaraghavan posted read: “For just one second, look at your life and see how perfect it is. Stop looking for the next secret door that is going to lead you to your real life.”Stop waiting. This is it: There’s nothing else. It’s here and you had better decide to enjoy it or you are going to be miserable wherever you go, for the rest of your life, forever.”

Meanwhile, on the films front, Selvaraghavan next film, ‘Naane Varuven’, which features Dhanush and Swedish actress Elli Avrram in the lead, is in its final stage of post-production. The film has triggered huge expectations as Dhanush and Selvaraghavan are working together on a film after almost 11 years. Dhanush plays double action in the film, which has been by and large shot in Ooty. Sources close to the actor say that the film is about a dejavu feeling experienced by two similar looking individuals.

20220623-094603