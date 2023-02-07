BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Stop media reports on Adani firms unless verified by Sebi, lawyer urges SC

NewsWire
0
0

A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking a gag order to prevent media from publishing allegations in connection with the Adani group firms unless market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) verifies them.

The interim application, filed by advocate M.L. Sharma, said media hype has led to the Indian share market “crashing by more than 50 per cent and the allegations are creating panic amongst the investors”.

Sharma’s application is a part of his PIL, which was filed last week. The plea has not been listed so far for hearing.

The application further added that common investors are being butchered which must be stopped in the interest of justice, while seeking a “gag order” on statements or other related news reports unless they are filed with and verified by Sebi.

The PIL filed by Sharma contended that US resident Nate Anderson of Hindenburg Research and his Indian entities “hatched a criminal conspiracy did short sale in hundreds of billion dollars prior and thereafter on 25th January 2023, they released a concocted news as research report qua to the Adani Group of the companies, got crash share market and squared up their short sell position at the lowest rate”.

American short seller Hindenburg Research’s report about Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has led to a stock rout, erasing over $100 billion from his empire and pushing him down on the global rich list. The Adani group rubbished the allegations made by the Hindenburg Research.

Sharma’s plea further added, “they secured billions of profits by butchering citizens of India. However, SEBI did not suspend trading in the stock specially qua to the Adani group of the companies and allowed short sellers to exploit innocent investors”.

The plea said: “Issue writ of mandamus to the respondents to conduct inquiry to prosecute & register FIR u/s 420 & 120-B of IPC r.w. S.15HA SEBI Act against the short sellers (Mr. Anderson and his associate (in India/US) for exploiting innocent Investors via short selling under the garb of artificial crashing via short selling couple with further direction to recover their turnover of short selling with penalty to compensate investors in the interest of justice”.

20230207-182801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Deliberations held on global economic outlook at inaugural meeting of Finance,...

    SPIEF 2022 Energy panel session: New global energy order

    India’s auto component industry’s H1FY22 turnover rises 65% YoY

    India has democratised technology: PM