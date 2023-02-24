Underlining the Transaction of Business Rules (TBR), Delhi government has directed all the concerned officers to stop taking direct orders from the Lt. Governor office.

All Delhi govt ministers have written letters to their respective department secretaries directing strict compliance and adherence to the Transaction of Business Rules. The secretaries have been directed to report to the minister-in-charge if any direct orders are being received from L-G V.K Saxena.

“LG has been issuing orders to department secretaries while bypassing elected government in violation of Rule 49 & 50 of TBR and Supreme Court Judgement,” said Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

He further added that the implementation of such illegal direct orders from L-G shall be considered violation of Rule 57 of TBR.

“Any such orders received directly from L-G are violation of the constitution and directives of Supreme Court. The implementation of orders in violation of SC directives and constitution will be viewed seriously by Govt,” said Sisodia.

