Stopped in Vatican for her garb, Kangana slams girl for same in Baijnath temple

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her strong opinions, recently took to her Twitter to slam an unknown girl for her choice of clothing inside a temple.

Kangana reacted to a Twitter user who called out a girl for wearing short western clothes to the Baijnath Temple in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. She also shared pictures in which a girl is seen in a crop top and shorts while another is seen in jeans with a shawl wrapped around her.

She tweeted in Hindi which translates as: “This is the scene of Baijnath, the famous Shiva temple of Himachal. They have reached Baijnath temple as if they have gone to a pub or nightclub. Such people should not be allowed to enter the temple. I strongly oppose it. Seeing all this, if my thinking is called small or bad, then that is also acceptable!”

Reacting to the same and agreeing with the Internet user, Kangana tweeted: “These are western clothes, invented and promoted by white people. I was once at the Vatican wearing shorts and t-shirt, I wasn’t even allowed in the premises, I had to go back to my hotel and change. These clowns who wear night dresses like they are casuals are nothing but lazy and lame .. I don’t think they are capable of having any other intention but there should be strict rules for such fools.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will next be seen in ‘Emergency’, in which she will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also has ‘Tejas’ in the pipeline, in which she plays an Indian Air Force officer.

