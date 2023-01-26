ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Stories of Maharana Pratap's valour to soon grace OTT

The tales of Maharana Pratap’s valour and grit are set to come on the streaming medium. The story of Maharana Pratap’s bravado outlives the pages of history and inspires generations to hold their fort, come what may.

Talking about the show, showrunner, Nitin Chandrakant Desai, who is the the stalwart of period dramas, said: “With ‘Maharana’, we aim to bring to audiences interesting aspects of India’s history. We had a massive vision with this period drama in terms of the look, tone and feel of the series, and we are elated that we are able to turn this vision into reality”.

Commenting on the challenges encountered during the making, Nitin said: “Working on a period drama is always challenging and interesting at the same time. It involves a great deal of research and eye for detail in order to depict the facts with authenticity. We are extremely excited to begin filming this show with a platform like Disney+ Hotstar and looking forward to this collaboration with them.”

Produced by Trimitik Production Pvt Ltd and Nitin Chandrakant Desai, ‘Maharana’ is currently in production stage and will soon release on Disney+ Hotstar.

