Storm Area 51 most popular meme among kids: Report

San Francisco, Sep 11 (IANS) Children have shown significant interest in viral memes about Area 51, said a report from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky on Wednesday.

This summer, more than one and a half million people signed up for the “Storm Area 51” event on Facebook; the purpose of the event was supposedly to access a secret location at the base and finally find out if aliens are being kept in Area 51.

“Memes today are an important part of Internet culture. This summer we have seen that children are interested in funny memes and events, like ‘Storm Area 51’, and are trying to learn something new. The ability to understand trending memes is a great way for parents to better understand what their children are interested in on the Internet,” Anna Larkina, Web Content Analysis Expert, Kaspersky, said in a statement.

Area 51 is believed to be a research facility where the US government is rumoured to be studying creatures from outer space.

One in ten children are interested in memes connected with the Area 51 phenomenon.

According to the cybersecurity firm, about 12 per cent of all meme search requests this summer were related to Area 51, thereby making it the most popular and highly discussed among children.

“This knowledge about kids’ online interests helps to avoid situations when a child may stumble on inappropriate content while surfing the Internet. So, we strongly recommend that parents master this skill,” Larkina added.

–IANS

ksc/vd